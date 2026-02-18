× Expand AE White The Low Czars on the High Noon patio. The Low Czars

media release: The band formed 20-plus years ago to play a one-off show celebrating alumni member Adam Zar’s wedding, but since then it has amassed a large repertoire rooted in power-pop, garage-rock and R&B, with sources ranging from well-known (The Who, The Kinks, Cheap Trick, Elvis Costello) to more esoteric (Big Star, Guided By Voices, Flamin’ Groovies, Master's Apprentices, Bubble Puppy, Swamp Dogg). The Low Czars have also amassed a rotating membership that’s hard to keep track of—the core members include bassist James Leaver, drummer Larry Braun, guitarist/vocalist Peter Fatka, guitarist/vocalist Bob Koch, and guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Aaron Scholz. Also in the mix occasionally are guitarist/vocalist Kyle Motor, sax player Nate Tredinnick, and guitarist/vocalist Justin Aten.

Pay what you can. Suggested $10 at the door