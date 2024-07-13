Low Technology Institute Workday

media release: We’ve been growing and processing wheat and rye by hand for a few years. This weekend, we will harvest it using scythes and sickles. Then it has to get tied into sheaves and stood up in shocks to dry. Once dry, it has to be threshed to remove the grains from the heads, and then winnowed to remove the wheat from the chaff. Once cleaned, the wheat berries can be ground into flour. You’re invited to come and join us and bring home some flour (or wheat berries) for yourself.

This is a work day, meaning the goal is “learn by doing.”

In this work day, we’ll spend the morning harvesting and tying up sheaves of wheat and rye. You’ll each get to try American and European scythes as well as sickles. If you have one, feel fee to bring it.

Folks are invited to stay for a brown-bag lunch and I’ll demonstrate some threshing methods. I’ll give out flour ground from our grain as a thank you.

Right now, we plan to offer this class on Saturday, July 13 with the next day as our rain date.

Please wear clothing appropriate for the weather and activity: close-toed shoes, gloves, long shirt and pants, hat for the sun, etc. We’ll have drinking water and snacks available, but please bring your own additional beverages and lunch.

∇ COVID-19 CONSIDERATIONS ∇

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we will be taking precautions against spreading the virus among ourselves. We will follow the guidance of Dane County or the CDC, whichever is stricter.

The work day will start meeting up at the Low Technology Institute (11927 W. State Road 59, Evansville, WI 53536) (located in historic Cooksville: take 14 south out of Madison; left on 59; the institute is the fifth house on the right with a sign out front) on July 13, at 9 a.m. sharp. We will then walk next door to the wheat and rye field. We’ll return to the institute for lunch around noon.

Please RSVP by sending an email to info@lowtechinstitute.org. Price is free but donations are welcome. Space is limited and we will keep a waiting list. Also, participants must fill out this liability waiver. Your RSVP is only complete when the waiver is filled out.

Donations are always welcome to help defray the cost of our workshops and programming. We are a member-supported organization.

Instructor

Scott Johnson is the director of the Low Technology Institute. He has been scything for years and this is is fourth year of hand harvesting.