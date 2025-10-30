Lowboy, Quokka, One Beer Please, Meskales
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Ska-lloween is back! Come celebrate the ska-riest holiday of them all with LOWBOY, Quokka, One Beer Please and Meskales on October 30 at 8PM. It will be a night of ghoulish grooves, bone-rattling beats, spooky skanking and more! Returning for year two is our costume contest. Best dressed will win a piece of merch from each of the four bands, so make sure you’ve got your most thrilling threads ready to go!
