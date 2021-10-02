× Expand https://www.chickenwireempire.com/ Chicken Wire Empire

media release: Indeed Brewing Company is throwing its annual street festival The Lowdown on Saturday, October 2. The pilot brewery and taproom in Walker’s Point will shut down 2nd Street for a day of beers, food, art, and music.

Honey Nut Cream Ale and a Smoked Vienna Lager will be released for The Lowdown and fass kegs will be tapped, containing beer pulled directly from the fermenter. The Beer Brûlée experience will also be available, in which fire pokers are heated up by flame and dunked into pints, caramelizing the malt and creating a creamy mouthfeel. Jeff Redmon will provide live art and a variety of food trucks will be parked outside throughout the day.

Safety precautions will be taken to ensure guests safety. Masks are requested to be worn by guests.

“We’re so excited to throw The Lowdown for a third year in a row. It’s our chance for us to share new beers and enjoy local food and artists with our community,” says Jeff Gray, Indeed’s Milwaukee Sales and Market Manager. “Last year we hosted a ‘low-key’ version, and this year we will still be taking necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.”

Saturday, October 2, 2021; 12-11pm (music ends at 10pm, taproom closes at 11pm), Indeed Brewing Company, 530 S. 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Admission: Free

Music Lineup

12-3pm: WMSE Radio presents The Boogie Bang

3:30-4:45pm: Dropbear Collective

5:15-7pm: Chicken Wire Empire

7:30-8:15pm: Browns Crew

8:45-10pm: You Win !!!

Beers on Tap: Honey Nut Cream Ale*, Smoked Vienna Lager*, Loretta’s Dark Lager, Sun Kids IPA, Pistachio Cream Ale, Flavorwave IPA, Hello, Milwaukee American Lager & more

*brewed especially for The Lowdown

Food: Twisted Plants, Arts @ Large & more TBA

RSVP on Facebook: www.facebook.com/events/ 921363668448487