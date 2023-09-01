The Lower 5th, The Mascot Theory
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: With soulful vocals and instrumentation that builds on a Midwestern sensibility and identity, the Lower 5th drifts from charged renditions of timeless classics to potent originals. Mascot Theory has stayed loyal to the Americana/singer-songwriter sound from their early years, accenting it with the versatile rock and power pop guitar accents of Cory Swadley.
