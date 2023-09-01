The Lower 5th, The Mascot Theory

to

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: With soulful vocals and instrumentation that builds on a Midwestern sensibility and identity, the Lower 5th  drifts from charged renditions of timeless classics to potent originals. Mascot Theory has stayed loyal to the Americana/singer-songwriter sound from their early years, accenting it with the versatile rock and power pop guitar accents of Cory Swadley.

Info

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Music
608-285-2951
to
Google Calendar - The Lower 5th, The Mascot Theory - 2023-09-01 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Lower 5th, The Mascot Theory - 2023-09-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Lower 5th, The Mascot Theory - 2023-09-01 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Lower 5th, The Mascot Theory - 2023-09-01 20:00:00 ical