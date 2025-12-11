The Lower 5th

to

Roxxy 327 Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Rocking audiences with a celebration of life's joys and trials, the Lower 5th shares their unique blend of Americana, which they simply call Midwestern Soul. Their music drifts from charged renditions of timeless classics to soulful originals that keep happy crowds singing and dancing into the night.

Info

Roxxy 327 Gorham St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Dancing, Special Events
Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Lower 5th - 2026-01-23 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Lower 5th - 2026-01-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Lower 5th - 2026-01-23 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Lower 5th - 2026-01-23 20:00:00 ical