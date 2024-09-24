Lower Yahara River Trail Phase II and Fish Camp County Park Improvements Ribbon Cutting

media release: Dane County Parks will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, at Fish Camp County Park to celebrate Phase II of the Lower Yahara River Trail, as well as accessible fishing and boating improvements at Fish Camp County Park. After the ceremony, Access Ability Wisconsin (AAW) will lead adaptive equipment demonstrations, showcasing how individuals of all abilities can experience the outdoors. Together we will champion Outdoors Access 4 All!

“We are thrilled to complete construction on Phase 2 of this beloved trail and open even more of Dane County’s picturesque natural resources to the public for outdoor recreation and enjoyment” said Dane County Executive Jamie Kuhn. “My thanks to everyone involved who helped to make this vision a reality.”

This new 1.6 mile segment of the Lower Yahara River Trail is an asphalt paved trail with 4,200-feet of boardwalk through wetlands and a 90-foot bridge over Door Creek. The trail begins at the historic fish net houses located in Fish Camp County Park and extends east along the northern shore of Lake Kegonsa into Lake Kegonsa State Park. The trail segment in the State Park was completed in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The trail is free to use and is suitable for bicycles, skaters, strollers, walkers, joggers, and wheelchairs. Viewing platform bump-outs offer visitors a chance to stop and enjoy the scenic views of the lake and wildlife.

The trail connects to the Village of McFarland via a 2-mile on-road bike route along County Highway AB. Future phases aim to connect to the City of Stoughton via one contiguous off-road trail.

Accessible fishing and boating improvements were added at Fish Camp County Park to provide more opportunities for Dane County residents and visitors to enjoy the outdoors, regardless of age or ability. A new accessible floating kayak launch, walk-in kayak ramp, and accessible fishing pier were added to complement upstream landings at McFarland’s Jaeger Park and Babcock County Park.

This lower stretch of the Yahara River from Lake Waubesa to Lake Kegonsa is an exceptional slow-no-wake paddling destination with many historical/cultural features like a Native American fish weir and the historic Dyreson Road steel truss bridge.

“Everyone deserves the ability to access and enjoy our amazing land and water resources in Dane County and we are committed to making our parks and facilities universally accessible for all ages and abilities” Tom Thoresen, Dane County Park Commission Chair said. “These improvements are part of an ongoing Dane County Parks initiative to develop system-wide improvements at county lake access sites in partnership with the Foundation for Dane County Parks, Madison Fishing Expo, and Access Ability Wisconsin.”

Dane County has committed over one million dollars to accessible improvements throughout Dane County Parks. The Foundation for Dane County Parks has contributed over $150,000 in privately raised funds towards the accessible fishing and boating improvements. Special thanks to the following donors:

The Foundation for Dane County Parks

Krauskopf Family

Hilgendorf Family

The Jenni & Kyle Foundation

Friends of Lake Kegonsa Society (FOLKS)

Muskies Inc.

Madison Community Foundation

Courtier Foundation

For more information about these projects, please visit:

For more information about accessible recreation in Dane County Parks, please visit: https://www.danecountyparks. com/parks/accessibility