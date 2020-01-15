Lower Yahara River Trail: Phase 2

press release: Curious about phase 2 of the Lower Yahara River Trail? Dane County Parks will be hosting a public meeting on January 15 to talk about the planning effort that is underway and to gather public input.

Dane County Parks retained the Madison based consulting firm KL Engineering Inc. in March 2019 to conduct environmental review, topographic survey, design and engineering for a proposed segment of multi-use trail extending between Fish Camp County Park and Lake Kegonsa State Park. Dane County Parks is also coordinating with the Wisconsin DNR on planning for additional trail through Lake Kegonsa State Park to Williams Drive in the Town of Pleasant Springs.

This public information meeting will review the planning effort underway and gather input.

Learn more about the existing trail and future phases on our website: https://www.danecountyparks. com/LYRT

Event Information is available here: https://www.danecountyparks. com/Event/Home/Detail/663