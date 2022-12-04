LP Pop-up Shop

media release: You have a chance to collect a vinyl piece of Wisconsin history by shopping the personal record collection of Jim Kirchstein, founder of Cuca Records!

This temporary sale will take place at 1922 S. Stoughton Road in Madison, the same location as our Agrace Holiday Pop-Up Shop, December 4 – 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About the Donation:

Cuca Records, an independent record label founded by Jim Kirchstein in 1959, is said to have “captured the sound of Wisconsin in the 1960s.” The small studio located in Sauk City, Wisconsin, recorded thousands of songs and LP records by Wisconsin or Wisconsin-adjacent musicians until the early 1970s.

After years of curating a personal collection of rock, country, jazz, blues and Americana genre albums, Kirchstein chose to donate his beloved records to Agrace.

For one week only, Agrace is holding the sale of Jim Kirchstein’s personal record collection. Records will be sold for $2 each. Proceeds from the sale will help fund Agrace’s health care services across southern Wisconsin.

https://www.facebook.com/events/851370842841959/