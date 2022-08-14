media release: This year, we're excited to bring back meaningful leadership, professional development and engagement activities that will expand and uplift your network in the greeter Madison Area.

As we continue to work in ensuring that every Latinx professional has the tools and resources needed to thrive and grow professionally; we are proud to announce our Inaugural LPA Invitational, a Golf Outing with the goal to raise $10k and invest in the development of Latinx professionals in Dane County. Our Inaugural LPA Golf Outing will take place on Sunday, August 14th at the City of Madison’s Yahara Hills Golf Course, 6701 US-12, Madison, WI 53718, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Weather you are an amateur or beginner, this would be the perfect space for you to learn, invest and make meaningful connections in a safe space.

Sponsorship by the hole at $350

Company logo sign (12x17) at the hole of your choice (first come first serve)

Company logo in all golf-fundraising related marketing and communications

Access to a golf cart, green fee and appetizers

1-hour golfing class (at 10am)

If you sign up individually, you'd be paired with group of 3 other members at time of arrival

Your entire contribution will go towards our $10k professional development fund

Sponsorship by the hole plus golfers up to $580

Company logo sign (12x17) at the hole of your choice (first come first serve)

Company logo in all golf-fundraising related marketing and communications

Company marketing materials and goodies during the day of the event

Access to a golf cart, green fee and appetizers

1-hour golfing class (at 10am)

One of the teams will be named after your organization

Your entire contribution will go towards our $10k professional development fund

Per hole: $350

First 2 golfers: $120

Additional 2 golfers: $110

Total savings for this package is: $120

Individual Sponsorship as a Visionario (paid) member at $60

Access to a golf cart, green fee and appetizers

1-hour golfing class (at 10am)

If you sign up individually, you'd be paired with group of 3 other members at time of arrival

Your entire contribution will go towards our $10k professional development fund

Individual Sponsorship as a Colega (non-paid) member at $80

Access to a golf cart, green fee and appetizers

1-hour golfing class (at 10am)

If you sign up individually, you'd be paired with group of 3 other members at time of arrival

Your entire contribution will go towards our $10k professional development fund

Sign up to become a Visionario member today and save on our future signature events, including Brindis del Exito, Yo Soy and many more

If you are interested in this sponsorship opportunity and would like to explore more in depth partnerships opportunities, let’s connect over coffee or lunch and talk transformational impact. We’d love to connect with you! Email us at Boardchair@lpamadison.org