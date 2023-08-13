RSVP for LPGA Amateur Charity Golf Outing

media release: It is with great excitement that the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness announces our collaboration on this year's LPGA Amateur Charity Golf Outing, co-hosted by the LPGA Amateur Golf Association of Madison, and benefitting the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness! Join us on Monday, August 21, 2023 at University Ridge Golf Course!

Individual Golfer - $175; Foursome - $700. Golf Registration is required for each golfer. Entry will include 18 holes of golf, a cart, meals, prizes and more! Golfers will be responsible for clubs, gear and/or rentals.More information at ffbww.org/golf-outing-23. Last day to register: Sunday, August 13, 2023 (8:00 pm CST)

8:00 AM Registration

10:00 AM Shotgun Start

4:00 PM Dinner, Raffle, Prizes and More!

By joining forces, the FFBWW and LPGA Amateur Golf Association (Madison, WI) aim to raise crucial funds to support our Black Maternal and Child Health Initiatives which support Black mothers and their babies to experience healthier births and more stable lives, while combating Wisconsin's alarming racial birth disparities and Black infant mortality rate.Together, we will elevate the FFBWW mission and amplify our efforts to create a community where all women are healthy, thriving, and free!

