L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House

to

UW Chamberlin Hall 1150 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Beginning October 25 through Spring 2026, the L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum will be open to the public on select Saturdays from 10am to 1pm, through May 2. Bring the whole family to learn something new! Please see our calendar for open dates, as the museum will be closed during UW-Madison recesses (Nov. 29, Dec. 13-Jan. 17, March 28, April 4).

The museum is located at the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on the second floor of Chamberlin Hall, at 1150 University Avenue. (The corner of University Ave. and Charter St.)  Map

Info

UW Chamberlin Hall 1150 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
Kids & Family, Special Interests
608-262-1137
to
Google Calendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-10-25 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-10-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-10-25 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-10-25 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-11-01 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-11-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-11-01 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-11-01 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-11-08 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-11-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-11-08 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-11-08 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-11-15 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-11-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-11-15 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-11-15 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-11-22 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-11-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-11-22 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House - 2025-11-22 10:00:00 ical