L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum Open House

media release: Beginning October 25 through Spring 2026, the L.R. Ingersoll Wonders of Physics Museum will be open to the public on select Saturdays from 10am to 1pm, through May 2. Bring the whole family to learn something new! Please see our calendar for open dates, as the museum will be closed during UW-Madison recesses (Nov. 29, Dec. 13-Jan. 17, March 28, April 4).

The museum is located at the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on the second floor of Chamberlin Hall, at 1150 University Avenue. (The corner of University Ave. and Charter St.) Map