Luau in the Boathouse

media release: Join us in celebrating Earth Day island-style at The Boathouse on Lake Mendota in partnership with Clean Lakes Alliance! Enjoy live music, great food and drinks, raffles, and a fun filled luau while supporting a great cause.

Event Highlights:

Steel Drums Performance by Bahama Bob

Kona Big Wave Giveaways

A portion of proceeds from Mahi Tacos and Kona Big Wave will benefit Clean Lakes Alliance.

Luau vibes, tasty bites, and lakes that thrive—join the fun!