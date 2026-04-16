Luau in the Boathouse

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us in celebrating Earth Day island-style at The Boathouse on Lake Mendota in partnership with Clean Lakes Alliance! Enjoy live music, great food and drinks, raffles, and a fun filled luau while supporting a great cause.

Event Highlights:

Steel Drums Performance by Bahama Bob

Kona Big Wave Giveaways

A portion of proceeds from Mahi Tacos and Kona Big Wave will benefit Clean Lakes Alliance.

Luau vibes, tasty bites, and lakes that thrive—join the fun!

Info

Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Environment, Fundraisers
Music
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