Luau in the Boathouse
Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us in celebrating Earth Day island-style at The Boathouse on Lake Mendota in partnership with Clean Lakes Alliance! Enjoy live music, great food and drinks, raffles, and a fun filled luau while supporting a great cause.
Event Highlights:
Steel Drums Performance by Bahama Bob
Kona Big Wave Giveaways
A portion of proceeds from Mahi Tacos and Kona Big Wave will benefit Clean Lakes Alliance.
Luau vibes, tasty bites, and lakes that thrive—join the fun!