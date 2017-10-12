The Lucas Brothers

Comedy Club on State 202 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

The Lucas Brothers aren't your traditional stand-up act. Super endearing and downright hilarious, the sleepy, dulcet, possibly marijuana-tinged tones of this low-key duo lull the audience into a grinning trance — before exploding at the well-timed punchlines. Doing duo comedy is tough. It requires so much coordinating and timing and practice that it almost seems impractical. These twins, with their odd psychic powers, pull it off flawlessly.

8:30 pm on 10/12 and 8 & 10:30 pm, 10-13-14. $25-$18.

Comedy Club on State 202 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-256-0099
