Lucas Glander
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.
Lucas Glander Senior Flute Recital
Lucas Glander, flute
William Preston, piano and portative organ
Amanda Givens, oboe
Amanda Stezenski, clarinet
Ella Scott, French horn
Presley Hansen, bassoon
Program
Flute Sonata in E minor BWV 1034 J.S. Bach (1685-1750)
I. Adagio ma non tanto
II. Allegro
III. Andante
IV. Allegro
Wind Quintet in A-flat op. 14 Gustav Holst (1874-1934)
I. Allegro Moderato
II. Adagio
III. Minuet (in Canon) with Trio
IV. Air and Variations
Intermission
Danza de la Mariposa Valerie Coleman (b. 1970)
Sonata for Flute and Piano in C Major Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989)
I. Allegro Cantabile
II. Aria
III. Allegro Scherzando
Lucas Glander is a 21-year-old flutist, currently studying music performance under Dr. Conor Nelson at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He has studied the flute for 13 years, having been instructed by Eric Lamb, Amy Comley, and Susan Hoeppner, in addition to Dr. Nelson.
During his collegiate career, he has participated in several rewarding masterclasses, including MSO principal Stephanie Jutt, Erin Murphy, Barry Crawford, and Catherine Ramirez. His solo playing has been sought after as a performer for prospective music students into the Mead Witter School of Music. As a chamber musician, Lucas pioneered his own chamber ensemble as a freshman, entitled “The Magnolia Trio”. Now, four years running and grown to a quintet, his chamber ensemble has received several honors for commissions and grant awards, along with performances for the chancellors and the donors of the university. Outside of solo and chamber settings, Lucas has consistently placed in his university’s top ensembles, most recently securing a seat in the University Symphony Orchestra.
For his future, he plans to continue his musical studies at the Friedrich Gulda School of Music in Vienna, Austria; under the tutelage of Professor Eric Lamb. After a semester abroad in Spring of 2023, Lucas fell in love with the international music scene and decided to expand his musical horizons to the European area. He hopes to continue his musical learning and experiences in the US until his departure, and looks forward to his upcoming future!