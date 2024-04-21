Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

Also streaming live

Lucas Glander Senior Flute Recital

Lucas Glander, flute

William Preston, piano and portative organ

Amanda Givens, oboe

Amanda Stezenski, clarinet

Ella Scott, French horn

Presley Hansen, bassoon

…….

Program

Flute Sonata in E minor BWV 1034 J.S. Bach (1685-1750)

I. Adagio ma non tanto

II. Allegro

III. Andante

IV. Allegro

Wind Quintet in A-flat op. 14 Gustav Holst (1874-1934)

I. Allegro Moderato

II. Adagio

III. Minuet (in Canon) with Trio

IV. Air and Variations

Intermission

Danza de la Mariposa Valerie Coleman (b. 1970)

Sonata for Flute and Piano in C Major Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989)

I. Allegro Cantabile

II. Aria

III. Allegro Scherzando

……

Lucas Glander is a 21-year-old flutist, currently studying music performance under Dr. Conor Nelson at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He has studied the flute for 13 years, having been instructed by Eric Lamb, Amy Comley, and Susan Hoeppner, in addition to Dr. Nelson.

During his collegiate career, he has participated in several rewarding masterclasses, including MSO principal Stephanie Jutt, Erin Murphy, Barry Crawford, and Catherine Ramirez. His solo playing has been sought after as a performer for prospective music students into the Mead Witter School of Music. As a chamber musician, Lucas pioneered his own chamber ensemble as a freshman, entitled “The Magnolia Trio”. Now, four years running and grown to a quintet, his chamber ensemble has received several honors for commissions and grant awards, along with performances for the chancellors and the donors of the university. Outside of solo and chamber settings, Lucas has consistently placed in his university’s top ensembles, most recently securing a seat in the University Symphony Orchestra.

For his future, he plans to continue his musical studies at the Friedrich Gulda School of Music in Vienna, Austria; under the tutelage of Professor Eric Lamb. After a semester abroad in Spring of 2023, Lucas fell in love with the international music scene and decided to expand his musical horizons to the European area. He hopes to continue his musical learning and experiences in the US until his departure, and looks forward to his upcoming future!