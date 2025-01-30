Lucas Zelnick

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7:30 pm on 1/30 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 1/31-2/1. $35-$25.

media release: Lucas Zelnick is a stand-up comedian born, raised, and based in New York City, who challenges his cushy upbringing through punch-heavy material. Lucas’s stand-up clips have exploded online, where he has received over 100M views and 500K+ followers across Instagram and TikTok. In 2022, Lucas established a strong baseline for himself as a touring comedian, selling out 8 shows at Zanies Chicago. That same year, he appeared in SF Sketchfest and as a guest on Amazon Prime Video’s Sports Talk.  2023 was a breakout year for Lucas: he headlined the New York Comedy Festival, taped a secret set with Don’t Tell Comedy, and taped his Comedy Central debut for Season 14 of Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring. For no particular reason, he also holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Info

Comedy
608-256-0099
