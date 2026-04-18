Lucas Zelnick

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Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: LUCAS ZELNICK is a stand-up comedian born, raised, and based in New York City who challenges his cushy upbringing through punch-heavy material. Lucas has been featured on Comedy Central, as a headliner at the Netflix is a Joke Festival and in feature films Regulars and Fade to Black. He has sold over 50,000 tickets on tour and accumulated 1 million followers and 500 million views across social media. For no reason at all, Lucas also holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. 

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Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy
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Google Calendar - Lucas Zelnick - 2026-10-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lucas Zelnick - 2026-10-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lucas Zelnick - 2026-10-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lucas Zelnick - 2026-10-03 19:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Lucas Zelnick - 2026-10-03 21:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lucas Zelnick - 2026-10-03 21:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lucas Zelnick - 2026-10-03 21:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lucas Zelnick - 2026-10-03 21:30:00 ical