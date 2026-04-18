media release: LUCAS ZELNICK is a stand-up comedian born, raised, and based in New York City who challenges his cushy upbringing through punch-heavy material. Lucas has been featured on Comedy Central, as a headliner at the Netflix is a Joke Festival and in feature films Regulars and Fade to Black. He has sold over 50,000 tickets on tour and accumulated 1 million followers and 500 million views across social media. For no reason at all, Lucas also holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.