LUCES Gala

media release: LUCES is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to ensure bright futures for Latinos in Wisconsin by providing merit and need-based scholarships. Since its creation LUCES has awarded over $70,000 in scholarships and provided mentoring services to many students. This year, LUCES is returning to an in-person Gala and is very excited to celebrate our wonderful scholarship recipients with the help of our community and sponsors. This year's GALA will be held on Thursday August 25th, 2022 from 5:30PM - 8:30 PM at the Goodman Community Center located in Madison. If you would like to become a sponsor please email board@luces-wisconsin.org or to purchase your tickets visit https://www.luceswisconsin. org/event-details/luces-2022- gala. We are grateful for your support and look forward to seeing you there.