ONLINE: "Lucia di Lammermoor" Preview

press release: Join us for a free digital preview of Lucia di Lammermoor, as General Director Kathryn Smith gives a multimedia presentation on Gaetano Donizetti, the history of his opera, and Madison Opera’s production. Watch live on October 15 at 7pm Central and have the chance to ask questions; otherwise the talk will remain online for you to watch whenever you have the time.

Making plans to attend the next performance? Thinking of buying tickets? Jump online for a multimedia preview to learn more, with an entertaining look at the show's composer, history, and music, as well as information on Madison Opera’s production. Full of spoilers, cast pet photos, and obscure facts to impress your friends.

Watch live at youtube.com/MadisonOpera for the chance to ask questions; the talks themselves will remain online for you to watch when it suits you.