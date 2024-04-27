Lucid Dreaming Sketch Auditions

× Expand Shauna Jungdahl Lucid Dreaming Sketch performers. Lucid Dreaming Sketch performers.

media release: We are looking for performers to be part of our sketch show that will be part of Green Bay's inaugural fringe festival! You will have multiple parts in multiple sketches (if you've seen past Lucid Dreaming shows, or any SNL episode, that's the format we're talking about).

However, as mentioned, this is a unique opportunity in that, while rehearsals will be in Madison, the show itself will take place in GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN from July 17 - 21, which means the cast will be staying (vacationing? let's do it up!) in GB for those days. A traveling sketch show? Yes, please!

Rehearsals will take place late May/early June through mid-July. We ask that performers have minimal conflicts during this time, but we will also do our best to schedule around them!

If you have any questions, please email us at luciddreamingsketch@gmail.com !

WHEN: April 27 & 28* from 1-3pm (you do not need to come each day)

WHERE: Common Grace (3565 Tulane Ave, Madison, WI 53714)

WHAT: You will be asked to perform cold readings with other auditioners (is that a word?)

WHO: Anyone 18+

FESTIVAL INFO: https://www.gbfringe. com/about

*The venue does have an accessible entrance and navigation, however, due to other events taking place inside, navigation for those needing assistance will be much easier on Sunday, April 28.