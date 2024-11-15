media release: Lucid Dreaming Sketch brings you "Raisinable Doubt," a night of surreal comedy from local Madison writers and performers. Directed by: Annie Jay, Mary Wallin, Ben Seidensticker, Matthew Korda, Stacey Garbarski, Tara Ptasnik, and Miranda Miller

General Seating. Performed on the Drury Stage.

Sliding Scale Ticket Prices: Choose the price that is right for you!