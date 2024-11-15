Lucid Dreaming Sketch

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Lucid Dreaming Sketch brings you "Raisinable Doubt," a night of surreal comedy from local Madison writers and performers. Directed by: Annie Jay, Mary Wallin, Ben Seidensticker, Matthew Korda, Stacey Garbarski, Tara Ptasnik, and Miranda Miller

General Seating. Performed on the Drury Stage.

Sliding Scale Ticket Prices: Choose the price that is right for you!

  • General Admission: $20
  • Supporter: $25
  • Affordable: $15

Comedy
