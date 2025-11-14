× Expand Jay Seevers The ensemble for a past Lucid Dreaming Sketch production on stage at the Bartell. The ensemble for a past Lucid Dreaming Sketch production.

7 pm on 11/14, 5 pm on 11/15 and 3 pm, 11/16.

media release: Saturated Facts continues the Lucid Dreaming Sketch tradition of fast-paced, surreal comedy shows. Whether you're looking to mix up the date night formula or kick off the weekend with friends- there's going to be something for everyone. This year we've also brought in traveling group Magical Lying Hour. Their unique format combines the power of scripted comedy with the unpredictability of improv for an unforgettable experience. Find us at our convenient downtown location, the Bartell Theatre. Tickets run $15-$30 depending on need.