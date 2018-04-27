Lucien Parker, ye, Juiceboxxx

A block party like no other on Lake Mendota!

Receive free food from local vendors, check out local dance performances, boogie with your friends, see a magician, dance your heart out at our silent disco, and enjoy live musical performances all night! Come check out Juiceboxxx, a Milwaukee-bred punk rapper, performing at the Terrace.

Pepsi Stage on Lake Street: 5-8PM

WSUM 91.7 FM

Anaguma Eisa: UW-Madison's Okinawan Taiko Club

LANSe Dance

The Terrace:

5-7PM: WUD Music's Jazz Series

9-10PM: Juiceboxxx

Late Night Special @ The Terrace:

10-11PM: ye.

11-MIDNIGHT: Lucien Parker