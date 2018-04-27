Lucien Parker, ye, Juiceboxxx
UW Memorial Union-Terrace 800 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
A block party like no other on Lake Mendota!
Receive free food from local vendors, check out local dance performances, boogie with your friends, see a magician, dance your heart out at our silent disco, and enjoy live musical performances all night! Come check out Juiceboxxx, a Milwaukee-bred punk rapper, performing at the Terrace.
Pepsi Stage on Lake Street: 5-8PM
Anaguma Eisa: UW-Madison's Okinawan Taiko Club
The Terrace:
5-7PM: WUD Music's Jazz Series
9-10PM: Juiceboxxx
Late Night Special @ The Terrace:
10-11PM: ye.
11-MIDNIGHT: Lucien Parker