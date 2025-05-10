Lucius, Victoria Canal

media release: 2 FAST 2 FIESTA: A 2000s LATIN NIGHT

Rev your engines for a Y2K party that’s bumpin’ the biggest 2000s Latin hits from OG’s like Pitbull and Daddy Yankee to our queens Shakira and Nelly Furtado!

Majestic Theatre – Madison

Friday, March 14

9pm

18+

SECURE YOUR SPOT

Get ready to drift between Reggaetón, Pop, and Hip-Hop in a single night—súbele el volumen and let’s see who can handle the heat on the dance floor!

Sounds by @josmarjimenez_official

Follow @nochedeveranosinti for all updates, behind-the-scenes, and more