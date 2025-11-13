Lucky Charms

media release: This trio is comprised of Deanna Heise (vocals, percussion), Joe Iaquinto (vocals, guitar, bass), and Tracy Jane Comer (vocals, guitar, bass, and keyboard) will bring you a huge variety of lovable tunes INCLULDING some holiday numbers. You may know Deanna and Tracy from duo Better With Friends, and Joe Iaquinto has performed a number of times at Hawk's Mill, alone or with guests. This trio is a truly magic combination! Don't miss this one. See https://www. betterwithfriendsmusic.com for details.