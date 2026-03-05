media release: Lucky Charms is an all-star "pop-up" act that performs occasionally in the Madison area when schedules magically align! They perform great arrangements of well-known tunes from many decades and styles, including classic rock and pop plus a touch of country, blues, and jazz. This act is a magical combination of some of Madison's finest musicians. For this show the lineup will be JOE IAQUINTO (vocals, guitar, bass) and TRACY JANE COMER (vocals, bass, guitar, keys) plus ERIC J on percussion and backing vocals. More at https://luckycharmsmusic.com