media release: Lucky Charms is an all-star project performing great arrangements of well-known tunes from many decades and styles, including classic rock and pop plus a touch of country, blues, and jazz. Featuring JOE IAQUINTO (vocals, guitar, bass), DEANNA HEISE (vocals, percussion, ukulele), and TRACY JANE COMER (vocals, bass, guitar).

Sundays and Wednesdays are no cover, Fridays are $5 cover.