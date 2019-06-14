press release: 2017 / USA / Western, Comedy, Drama / 88 min. / Not rated

Having out lived and out smoked all of his contemporaries, the fiercely independent Lucky (Harry Dean Stanton) finds himself at the precipice of life, thrust into a journey of self-exploration, leading towards that which is so often unattainable: enlightenment. Acclaimed character actor John Carroll Lynchs directorial debut, Lucky, is at once a love letter to the life and career of Harry Dean Stanton as well as a meditation on mortality, loneliness, spirituality, and human connection.