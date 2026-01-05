Luis Duran, Matthew Ackerman

All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, 100% goes directly to the artists.

media release: "Luis Duran is a Madison local singer and songwriter. His music career has been strongly influenced by old romantic music, trova cubana, and bolero. He sings mainly in Spanish and plays covers by Jose Jose, Pablo Milanes and Silvio Rodriguez, to name a few."

"Matthew Ackerman is a Madison-based guitarist who plays solo nylon-string guitar. He enjoys performing classical, Flamenco and Celtic music. He plays pieces by a diverse range of composers, including John Dowland, Turlough O’Carolan, Francisco Tarrega, and Juan Martin. He’s a member of the Madison Classical Guitar Society and regularly performs at the Lakeside Street Coffee House with other members."