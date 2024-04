Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Luis Orozco DMA Voice Recital

Luis Orozco, baritone

Kim Grez

Will Preston, piano

Morphy Recital Hall

Humanities Building

……

Program

Selections from María de Buenos Aires and other works by Astor Piazzolla and Horacio Ferrer

Milonga Carrieguera from María de Buenos Aires

Yo soy María from María de Buenos Aires

Miserere Canyengue from María de Buenos Aires

Poema Valseado from María de Buenos Aires

Aria de los Analistas from María de Buenos Aires

Carta a los Árboles y a las Chimeneas from María de Buenos Aires

Romanaza del Duende from María de Buenos Aires

Balada para mi Muerte

Balada para un Loco

……

A Juárez México native, Mexican-American Baritone Luis Orozco has been praised for his “voluminous baritone and beautiful legato.”

Mr. Orozco’s 2023-2024 season begins with Opera Omaha, singing Malatesta in Don Pasquale. He then returns to Nashville Opera for one of his signature roles, Riolobo in Florencia en el Amazonas, appears with Vero Beach Opera as Leporello in Don Giovanni, Madison Opera as Maximilian in Candide, and El Paso Opera as George in Sunday in the Park with George. Last season, the baritone returned to the Metropolitan Opera as a Flemish Deputy in Don Carlos. He also joined Nashville Opera, singing Marcello in La bohème,

Gulfshore Opera as the title role in Don Giovanni, and Wichita Grand Opera as Figaro in Il barbiere di Siviglia.

Luis Orozco made his Metropolitan Opera debut in the 2021-2022 season, singing the Prime Minister in their English version of Cendrillon. Other recent credits include a debut with Virginia Opera as Marcello in La bohème, María de Buenos Aires with Opéra de Lyon, his Swiss debut as Riolobo in Florencia en el Amazonas with Theater St. Gallen, performed Escamillo in Carmen with Pensacola Opera, and joined the Nuits de Fourvière Festival to sing El Payador in María de Buenos Aires.