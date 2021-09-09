Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, Whitney Duncan, The Peach Pickers, DJ Rock

media release: Thursday, Sep 9, 2021, 5:00PM, Statz Bros. Farm, 5875 Co Rd VV, Marshall, WI 53590.

$56. Parking pass $5 adv., $20 dos.

Luke Bryan's been busy lining up additional talent for his 12th FARM TOUR taking place this September. Dylan Scott, Whitney Duncan, The Peach Pickers and DJ Rock will round out the concert line ups as Luke headlines each of the six concerts scheduled September 9-18. Tickets for FARM TOUR are on sale now at www.lukebryan.com/FarmTour.

Bayer will continue its partnership with Luke Bryan to help fight hunger across the United States by using the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer to help families in need. The campaign supports Bayer’s vision of Health for All, Hunger for None and asks fans across the United States to share the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer on their social media channels to show their gratitude to America’s farmers. For every share, Bayer will provide one meal* to a person in need through Feeding America ® with the goal of helping to provide 1 million meals.