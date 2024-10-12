Luke Callen, This is Gary

media release: Join us for an evening of Strange Country and Cosmic Folk featuring Luke Callen and the Band.

At the intersection of Harry Smith’s Old Weird America – the songs of heartworn highways – and the tumult of today you can find the music of Luke Callen. The songs – equal parts tragic comedy and hopeless reverie – paint a picture of the places and people that make up his earthly home. A poet – a player – a folk singer – Luke has traversed his country unraveling tall tales – short tunes and all that’s hidden underneath.

Originally from the river town of La Crosse, Wisconsin – the heart of the Driftless Region on the Mississippi River – and currently lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota by way of Colorado Luke brings his humble sense of humor and humanity wherever he may go. His last two albums below your knows (2019) and Hard Sardine (2021) – reach from the ethereal to the eternally real – whimsical walks in the out of doors to hopelessness and heartache and all the in betweens. He is currently working on his third studio album with Erik Koskinen – set to be released in 2022.

We’ll start off our show with This is Gary, a four-piece vintage rock and alt country outfit based in Madison, Wisconsin. Taking influences from all over the musical landscape, This is Gary’s natural habitat is your fun uncle’s garage, where Doug Sahm and Pure Prairie League commingle with Badfinger and Son Volt.

Offering a mix of originals and covers with driving guitars and three-part vocal harmonies, This is Gary is Schlitz foam on a mustache. It is an Aqua Velva night sweat. It is the howling at the coyote moon. It is Gary. This is Gary.

This is Gary is: Brian Knapp (guitars, vocals), Kyle Motor (guitars, vocals), Nick Brown (bass, vocals), and Ben Wolf (drums, cowbell)

Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door