Luke Leavitt, Ari Smith & Michael Wolfe

× Expand courtesy Cafe Coda Michael Wolfe and Ari Smith.

media release: Every Friday, 12 PM, Cafe CODA invites jazz musicians for a session of live jazz duo or trio, featuring Luke Leavitt (piano), Ari Smith (bass) and Mike Wolf (guitar). Come enjoy some yummy Coda Paninis with coffee/tea, and live jazz music performed by these young musicians! Watch Facebook for schedule updates.

Ari Smith is a doctoral student in the UW Engineering School who has previously studied jazz and contemporary classical music under Peter Dominguez at Oberlin Conservatory.

Michael Wolfe is a jazz guitarist from Baltimore MD and student at UW who offers a modern and soulful take on classic jazz repertoire.