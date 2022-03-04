Luke Leavitt, Ari Smith & Michael Wolfe

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Every Friday, 12 PM, Cafe CODA invites jazz musicians for a session of live jazz duo or trio, featuring Luke Leavitt (piano), Ari Smith (bass) and Mike Wolf (guitar). Come enjoy some yummy Coda Paninis with coffee/tea, and live jazz music performed by these young musicians! Watch Facebook for schedule updates.

Ari Smith is a doctoral student in the UW Engineering School who has previously studied jazz and contemporary classical music under Peter Dominguez at Oberlin Conservatory.

Michael Wolfe is a jazz guitarist from Baltimore MD and student at UW who offers a modern and soulful take on classic jazz repertoire.

