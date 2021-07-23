Luke Leavitt Trio

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Luke Leavitt trio is a new local jazz group that explores a contemporary fusion of ambient, groove, and pop styles over a solid post-bop foundation in a minimal trio setting. Luke Leavitt on piano John Christensen on bass Devin Drobka on drums Bright Moments free event!

Support live music, pls donate to www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive or venmo@cafe-coda-1

