Luke McGovern (album release), Sigra (EP release), Spine Stealers, Ryan Liams

media release: Luke McGovern is a Madison singer/songwriter who takes great care in crafting his songs. He has been described as “If Townes Van Zandt were less cynical, more sober, and alive (Isthmus).” His new album, Bestiary, is a reflection on creatures- real and imaginary- and our relationship with them.

Dubbed “Indefatigable” and “otherworldly” by Tone Madison, Sigra’s music, often dealing with the nuances of identity and interpersonal relationships, is marked by her ethereal vocals and deft lyricism.

Her forthcoming, self released EP, Scavenger, due out Sept 22, is a collection of five songs written over the course of the past five odd years, running the gamut of emotion, from the pensive, delicate opener and lead single “April Achingly Begins”, to the boiling, galloping titular track “Scavenger”, and the brooding, cinematic “Saving Worms”.