Luke McGovern, Steev Baker, Ettie Jeanne

media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

DOORS 7:00 / SHOW 7:30 / DONE BY 10:00

Luke McGovern’s songs run the gamut, at times carrying a country twang, and other times following a more mystical sound inspired by the fantastic. He has been described as “If Townes Van Zandt were less cynical, more sober, and alive (Isthmus),” and works earnestly, though with humor, to craft his songs. The Madison singer/songwriter is largely self taught and self produced, recording songs in closets, bedrooms, basements, and garages.

https://lukemcgovern1.bandcamp.com

https://www.instagram.com/lukemcgovernmusic

Steev Baker is a lo-fi singer-songwriter from rural Wisconsin. He has spent time in the music scenes of Oshkosh, West Bend, Milwaukee, and Madison over the past 20 years playing songs about faith, doubt, anxiety, love, and the places we call home.

https://linktr.ee/steevbaker

https://www.facebook.com/steevbakermusic/

https://www.instagram.com/librarycore

Ettie Jeanne is a singer-songwriter from Madison, WI. Her pensive lyrics paired with an acoustic folk sound, set the stage for life’s most delicate tales. She wonders if she overshares, and hopes you don’t mind. Ettie plays the fool in her music making; her eyes-wide and heart on her sleeve.

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.