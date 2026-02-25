Luke Schneider, Bomber & Red, Lakewaves, quinn from space, Tim Consequence’s Organized Chaos, Charlie Kojis

media release:

Luke Schneider is a Nashville-based ambient pedal-steel artist known for transforming the instrument’s traditional role into expansive, meditative soundscapes. His solo work blends drone, new age, and experimental textures performed entirely on his vintage 1967 Emmons pedal steel. He has released music with Third Man Records, Leaving Records, and Northern Spy, and has collaborated with artists including Orville Peck, William Tyler, Carlos Niño and Nate Mercereau, Lambchop, Margo Price, Futurebirds, SG Goodman, and Peter One.

A northern Americana-folk band rooted in the pine forests of Stevens Point in 2019, Laura Bomber and (Red) Ben Lila began writing and performing together. The band expanded in 2024 with the additions of Paul Bannach on a clever bass and Sheilagh Dandy Lyon on her dreamy fiddle.

From theaters to vineyards to bluegrass festivals such as Mile of Music, Ice Dance, and Jackpine, Bomber & Red is steadily finding its place in the national Americana-folk scene.

Graham Marlowe (a.k.a. Lakewaves) is a Madison-based keyboardist and "synthesizer graffiti artist". Known for a "photosynthetic" approach to production, Marlowe blends jazz, ambient soundscapes, and cinematic scoring into a texture-rich style that breathes new life into modern instrumental music. The term“synthesizer graffiti” manifests in his performances as the real-time, improvisational layering of sounds and textures using a complex array of synthesizers and sequencers creating vivid, evolving musical landscapes. This concept also perfectly describes his approach to music creation: merging the structured, technological world of synthesizers with the spontaneous, expressive, and sometimes illicit nature of street art.

quinn from space is a singer-songwriter and producer based out of madison, wisconsin. he is inspired by artists like medium build and joy oladokun, as well as bands like middle kids and manchester orchestra. quinn writes candidly about fear, depression, and existential questions. in 2024, after years of writing and recording with a wide range of artists, he began playing in venues around madison and milwaukee. he was most recently a featured artist at ‘immersive worlds ii’, a madison festival hosted by def sonic and next wave studios. he hopes his music leaves people feeling less alone in the midst of an unpredictable world.

ORGANIZED CHAOS is a Madison-based organ/drums duo led by renowned local producer and musician Tim Consequence. Leveraging Tim’s deep roots in the Madison scene and his professional ear for arrangement, the duo creates a high-concept sonic experience that is as polished as it is gritty. The project captures a specific 1970s hotel lounge vibe—picture a soundtrack to a faded celluloid projection. By blending Tim’s signature left-hand organ bass with chill, intentional drum grooves, they bridge the gap between vintage nostalgia and modern mash-ups. Memorable hooks meets improvisational "chaos," all anchored by a steady, soulful groove that frequently features hand-picked guest collaborators. "Part organized, part chaos, all fun. It’s the sound of a Madison legend leaning into the groove."