Luke Severeid, John Berens, Daniel Fuellengraebben

media release: LUKE SEVEREID is BACK in WISCONSIN to yell some jokes at you fine folks

One chance to see Luke headline at the GAMMA RAY with special feature JOHN BERENS and host DANIEL FUELLENGRAEBBEN

October 11th / 8:00 PM

LUKE SEVEREID is a hill-hiking, metal-music-loving, chrome-dome-having stand-up comedian from Seattle, WA. Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest with the plaids and IPA-fueled husk to prove it, he has spent the last decade yelling jokes all over the US and Canada, and recently relocated to the East Coast, landing in the sufficiently hilly & silly Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

LUKE’s comedic style has been described as insightfully idiotic, aggressively absurd, and most accurately, unmedicated ADHD in action. Besides looking identical to your favorite bouncer/bass player, Luke was also recently in the Big Sky Comedy Festival, a semifinalist in the Seattle and San Francisco International Comedy Competition, and a winner of Best Comedy Film at HUMP! Film Festival. Millions have enjoyed his stand-up videos online, and no matter who you are or where you’re from, he is GUARANTEED to get a giggle or two out of you.

FAQ

Q: What is this event?

A: I’m a Stand UP Comedian who grew up in Washington state and recently moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to pursue my dream of making lateral moves and driving around the country to say things in microphones loudly till strangers laugh which is kind of my favorite thing besides run on sentences.

Q: Explain the ticket types?

A: If there are early bird tickets, those are cheap, first come, first serve tickets for people on a budget or people without commitment issues. Some venues don’t let me do it.

Regular Bird(General Admission) is just a ticket to the show. but that doesn’t mean it’s not special. Can you put a price on a night of laughter and joy and probably sex(jokes)?

VIP ticket will reserve you a ticket close to the front and I’ll give you a LUKE SEVEREID approved piece of merch at the show (a $700 value!). This is basically a way of throwing me some extra cash because you feel like it. Plus you don’t have to go scouring the internet to find it.

This is a self produced comedy show, which means 100% of ticket sales go to the artists performing. Thank you for supporting live comedy.