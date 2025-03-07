Lukie P (album release), Miscellaneous Owl, M Shays

media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

DOORS 7:00 / SHOW 7:30 / DONE BY 10:00 / Tickets $10

Lukie P’s new album Some Golden Dream began with a vision to create their most complete and impactful record. Drawing on a songwriting class with El Kempner, the singer-songwriter force behind the acclaimed indie rock band Palehound, Luke wrote and recorded the album alone in their Denver loft. The album was then mixed by another indie powerhouse Melina Duterte (Jay Som, Bachelor), and longtime collaborator Noah Gilfillan (The Earthlings).

The result is reminiscent of the later works of Elliott Smith: lush arrangements of bass, drums, and layered guitars side by side with more careful tunes of fingerpicked acoustics, and hushed vocals. On Some Golden Dream, Lukie P showcases their dynamic talents, creating a world of inner discovery to escape to.

https://lukepetersmusic.bandcamp.com

M SHAYS’ combination of beautiful voice, accomplished keyboards, and lyrical storytelling delights audiences, carrying them across a diverse landscape in a compelling musical journey.

Based in Madison since 2017, she has been honing her craft as an artist and songwriter. Her singles “Bleed” and “Middle of Nowhere” (which made #2 on the Top 10 Pick of Max Ink Radio in 2024) can be heard on Spotify, BandCamp, Apple Music etc.

https://mshays.bandcamp.com

miscellaneous owl is Madison-based singer/songwriter Huan-Hua Chye, who also sings and plays guitar and keyboards in indie-pop quintet Gentle Brontosaurus.

https://miscellaneousowl.bandcamp.com

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.