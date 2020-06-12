ONLINE: The Lullaby Project

press release: In partnership with Carnegie Hall, Overture Center will live stream the Lullaby Concert on Friday, June 12 at noon on our Facebook page.

In partnership with Harambee Village Doulas, Overture’s the Lullaby Project pairs pregnant women and new mothers and fathers with professional artists to write and sing personal lullabies for their babies, supporting maternal health, aiding child development and strengthening the bond between parent and child.