8/9-18, Middleton-High School black box theater, at 7:30 pm on Friday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday.

media release: From the creative team that brought us Guys on Ice, LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE follows four lumberjacks at Haywire Lumber Camp in northern Wisconsin, 200 miles from the nearest woman. However, when one accidentally orders himself a mail-order bride, their simple shanty lives are turned upside down. LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE is a hilarious, heart-warming musical romp through the North Woods.