Luminary Awards

media release: The Wisconsin Alumni Association will honor the 2025 Luminary Award winners with an evening featuring these outstanding alumni. Guests will glean inspiring insights during an engaging, moderated discussion.

The Luminary Award recognizes alumni who serve as aspirational examples for others through their accomplishments in the areas of leadership, discovery, progress, and service. Alumni who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in their professions or in the areas of service and philanthropy at least 15 years from graduation are eligible for this award. These alumni truly light the way for those looking to extend the benefit of the university beyond the borders of campus.