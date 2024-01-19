Luminary Cross-Country Ski

media release: Grab your cross country skis and head out to the trails for an illuminated ski trail experience. We will have about 2 miles of our cross country ski trails lit up for the evening experience. Afterwards warm up with friends and family at the bonfire and enjoy a s'mores. Indoor bathrooms will be available for use. Permit not required for this event.

Hot chocolate available with donation to our environmental education program.

General Admission Cost: $5 per an individuals or $20 per family. Under 2 is free. You must provide your own cross country skis with general admission.

1 Hour Ski Rental + General Admission Cost: $15 per pair of skis

Ski Rentals are provided by Central Cross Country Skiing (CXC). CXC serves as a the nonprofit governing body for cross-country skiing across the 10-state Central Region of the United States. CXC functions as a member service organization dedicated to fostering opportunities for individuals of all ages and skill levels to engage in and progress within Nordic skiing. This is achieved through sport-specific programs, events, and education initiatives.

CXC ski touring equipment is specifically designed for beginners who are new to skiing. You won't need ski boots because the step-in bindings are compatible with any winter boots. Plus, every ski set includes a pair of cross-country ski poles.

Hiking or snowshoeing on the trail is not permitted.

Register here!

** If there is no snow, this will be a winter luminary hike.

We are in need of volunteers for this event to help tasks such as manning the s'mores table, setting up the luminary trail, photographing the event and others. If interested in volunteering register here!