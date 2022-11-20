press release: Take a Luminary Walk at Schumacher Farm Park in Waunakee to support Camp Createability! Walk the glow-stick lit trail and then warm up by the fire and make a s'more.

3pm-6pm, Sunday, November 20, Schumacher Farm Park, 5682 Hwy 19, Waunakee, WI 53597

$15 Adults; $7 Children 12 and under; $35 for Family Pack; Ages 2 and under FREE,

https://www.facebook.com/events/802145690755381/