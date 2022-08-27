Lunar Flow: Eclipse 2022

media release: Lunar Flow Eclipse is a celebration of diversity, equality and inclusion through music and the creative arts, flow arts, and circus performing arts. We strive to bring people together to build stronger connections and provide a way to express their creativity in a safe and comfortable environment. Come join us all in a celebration of the creative fire that lives within each of us! We can’t wait to soar with all of you beautiful butterflies this year!

~Music~

Jules Scott ( Minnesota) https://linktr.ee/thejulesscott

Diva D (Madison) https://soundcloud.com/diva-d

Friszion (Milwaukee) https://linktr.ee/Friszion

Carbonella (Madison) https://soundcloud.com/djcarbonella

Murder Kween (Milwaukee) https://soundcloud.com/murderkween

Liara (Iowa City) https://www.femmedecks.com/liara

Toyacoyah (Chicago) https://soundcloud.com/toyacoyah-brown

Miss K Funk (Madison) https://soundcloud.com/kelly-funk-926436850

Sari Postol (Madison) https://soundcloud.com/djsaripostol

~Performing Artists~

Petrichor Flow Babes (Milwaukee) https://petrichorflow.com/petrichor-flow-babes

Cycropia (Madison) https://www.cycropia.org

Prismatic Flame (Milwaukee) https://www.prismaticflame.com

Sally Marvel (Chicago) https://sallymarvel.com

Creative Productions (Milwaukee) https://www.creativeproductionsdancestudio.com

Please Note:

• Water filling stations are freely available

• Empty Camelbacks and reusable water bottles may be brought in

• No "outside" alcohol, food, or beverages are allowed

• No glass or glass containers of any kind

• No laser pointers

• No markers

• No weapons of any kind

• No threatening signs or apparel

• No large backpacks

• No unauthorized soliciting, handbills, posters, product sampling, giveaways

• No Indigenous American headdresses

• COVID protocols will follow the CDC and Dane County recommendations

• Zero tolerance policy. If someone is making you uncomfortable, please tell security. Any form of harassment will result in being escorted off the premises See less