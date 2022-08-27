Lunar Flow: Eclipse 2022
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Lunar Flow Eclipse is a celebration of diversity, equality and inclusion through music and the creative arts, flow arts, and circus performing arts. We strive to bring people together to build stronger connections and provide a way to express their creativity in a safe and comfortable environment. Come join us all in a celebration of the creative fire that lives within each of us! We can’t wait to soar with all of you beautiful butterflies this year!
~Music~
Jules Scott ( Minnesota) https://linktr.ee/thejulesscott
Diva D (Madison) https://soundcloud.com/diva-d
Friszion (Milwaukee) https://linktr.ee/Friszion
Carbonella (Madison) https://soundcloud.com/djcarbonella
Murder Kween (Milwaukee) https://soundcloud.com/murderkween
Liara (Iowa City) https://www.femmedecks.com/liara
Toyacoyah (Chicago) https://soundcloud.com/toyacoyah-brown
Miss K Funk (Madison) https://soundcloud.com/kelly-funk-926436850
Sari Postol (Madison) https://soundcloud.com/djsaripostol
~Performing Artists~
Petrichor Flow Babes (Milwaukee) https://petrichorflow.com/petrichor-flow-babes
Cycropia (Madison) https://www.cycropia.org
Prismatic Flame (Milwaukee) https://www.prismaticflame.com
Sally Marvel (Chicago) https://sallymarvel.com
Creative Productions (Milwaukee) https://www.creativeproductionsdancestudio.com
Please Note:
• Water filling stations are freely available
• Empty Camelbacks and reusable water bottles may be brought in
• No "outside" alcohol, food, or beverages are allowed
• No glass or glass containers of any kind
• No laser pointers
• No markers
• No weapons of any kind
• No threatening signs or apparel
• No large backpacks
• No unauthorized soliciting, handbills, posters, product sampling, giveaways
• No Indigenous American headdresses
• COVID protocols will follow the CDC and Dane County recommendations
• Zero tolerance policy. If someone is making you uncomfortable, please tell security. Any form of harassment will result in being escorted off the premises See less