media release: Lunar Flow is a movement driven music and arts fair. Our goal is to create a safe and enchanting environment where everyone feels free enough to dance and flow. We are committed to empowering women and BIPOC entrepreneurs and creatives, and providing a gender inclusive space filled with Art Vendors, Flow Performances, Body Painting, Stilt Walkers, Aerial Performances, Fire Spinning, Slackline Show and renowned DJs.

DJs:

✯ Hiroko Yamamura | Trax Records, Impact Mechanics, Apollo Music | Chicago https://www.demandartists.com/artists/hiroko-yamamura

✯ Lady D | Apart, D’lectable, Good Girls | Chicago https://www.djladydchicago.com

✯ Niki Kitz | Apart, Intellephunk | Minneapolis http://www.apart-music.com/js_artist/niki-kitz

✯ Blu 9 | Apart, Farris Wheel, Voltage, Equation, Sollars System | Chicago http://www.apart-music.com/js_artist/blu9

✯ Diva D | Honeypot Crew , War Drums, BBB, Drop It Kr3w, Audio Vandals | Madison https://www.soundcloud.com/diva-d

✯ MisFortune | Apart | Milwaukee http://www.apart-music.com/js_artist/fortune

✯ DRiPsweat | Apart | Milwaukee/Midwest https://www.djdripsweat.com

✯ DJ Boyfrrriend | Apart, Queer Pressure | Madison http://www.apart-music.com/js_artist/dj-boyfrrriend

✯ Miss Scarlett | Menominee https://www.mixcloud.com/scarlettsessions

✯ Phox | Apart, Brew City Bass | Milwaukee http://www.apart-music.com/js_artist/phox

✯ Carbonella | Kenosha https://www.soundcloud.com/djcarbonella

Performers include :

✯ Cycropia Aerial Dance | Madison www.cycropia.org

✯ Prismatic Flame | Milwaukee www.prismaticflame.com

✯ Barnacle Bopit | Milwaukee

✯ Alice No Miko | Milwaukee

✯ LahLahPop | Milwaukee

Vendors include:

City Grind . Dawn Marie Svanoe Body Painting . Daydreams . Desert Rose . EuphoricHoops . FernwehGarden . LT's Aloha Wagon . Mistrova Artworks . QB’s Magnetic Creations . Tetrahedron Art . TwistedPonies . Unique Spin .

Please Note:

• Water filling stations are freely available. Empty Camelbacks and reusable water bottles may be brought in. No outside alcohol, food, or beverages. No glass or glass containers of any kind

• No laser pointers, No markers, No weapons of any kind, No threatening signs or apparel, No backpacks, No unauthorized soliciting, handbills, posters, product sampling, giveaways, No Indigenous American headdresses

• COVID protocols will follow the CDC and Dane County recommendations. Zero tolerance policy. If someone is making you uncomfortable, please tell security. Any form of harassment will result in being escorted off the premises