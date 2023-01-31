Lunar New Year Celebration Concert

Mead Witter School of Music DEIB Festival event. Free.

media release: Lunar New Year Celebration honors the traditional holiday that is observed in countries and territories around the globe. Join us for a free performance with a special program and learn more about dance and music inspired by Asian culture. Explore a wider range of repertoire outside of the traditional Western Classical canon and its inspiration!

The event program includes Indian classical dance, Chinese traditional ensemble, Kpop dance and other classical music: "Bamboo in the Wind" and "The Jasmine Flower Fantasia" by Chu Wnaghua, "Ga-go-pa" and "Joyous Ong-He-Ya" by Misook Kim, "Song of Nostalgia" by Sicong Ma, "The Taste of Snow" by Jiaer Zhu.

Artists: Shri Naatiya Vidhyalayaa Dance Team, Elsa wei, piano; Kangwon Kim, violin; Lina Yoo Min Lee, piano; Karen Szczech, violin; Changyue Liu, piano; Melody Ma, piano; Junchi Li, piano; James Waldo, cello; Asian Musical Instruments Community, and VIVID Dance crew.

DEIB Festival is committed to facilitate awareness and provide social justice opportunities for students through this series of events focusing on DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging), leadership, collaboration, and community engagement.