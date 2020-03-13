press release: Lunar Ticks return to Madison for a night of improvisational alternative rock. Following Joe Russo's Almost Dead at the Sylvee, we will be playing a late set including some special covers the Dead covered! Come on out and say hello!

Hailing from Chicago, Lunar Ticks aim to barrel through stylistic boundaries by recreating and expanding on roots music (rock, jazz, punk, country, funk, soul, world, bluegrass etc.), with a DIY ethic and a jovial attitude. The band is influenced by the innovative Alternative rock of Wilco and My Morning Jacket, with a healthy touch of improvisation and composition in the vein of Umphrey’s Mcgee and Phish.

Along our travels we’ve had the pleasure of opening for Mungion, Aqueous, Mr. Blotto, Old Shoe, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, Cornmeal, and members of Vulfpeck. Each show is a unique experience with diverse originals and covers, crowd interaction, and exploratory improvisation. The band and the audience play off each other, creating something that’s never happened before, and never will again.

New EP available everywhere!

https://lunarticks.bandcamp.com/album/unknown-gnomes-neon-hearse