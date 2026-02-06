LunART Chamber Music Collective

media release: Echoes of Time

Works for flute, viola and harp by Bonis, Debussy, Hoover, and Larsen.

Celebrating all women in the arts on International Women’s Day during Women’s History Month 2026.

Iva Ugrčić | Madlen Breckbill | Johanna Wienholts

Program

Katherine Hoover - Dances and Variations (1995), for flute and harp

Mel Bonis - Scènes de la Forêt, Op. 123 (1927), for flute, viola & harp

Libby Larsen - Trio in Four Movements (2005) , for flute, viola & harp

Claude Debussy - Sonata for Flute, Viola, and Harp (1915)

Violist Madlen H. Breckbill has worked extensively in Germany & Denmark, toured China and Japan, and performed across Europe and North America. Madlen founded Samtalä: Musicians in Dialogue (formerly the Stoughton Chamber Music Festival), fostering diverse and experiential programming. She has also performed with trio with(out), Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, Midsummer Music, the Token Creek Chamber Music Festival, The Happenstancers, and the West End Micro Music Festival. She plays regular as violin/viola sub with the Madison Symphony Orchestra, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and the Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra. Madlen trained early with Suzuki Strings of Madison and WYSO, earned bachelor’s and master’s degree from UW-Madison, and an Artist Diploma from the Glenn Gould School in Toronto. Her primary teachers include violinists David Perry, Paul Kantor, Erica Raum, Barry Shiffman, and violists Steven Dann and Sally Chisholm. Read more

Dr. Iva Ugrčić is one of the most versatile and adventurous flutists on the international scene, praised for “virtuosic technique, impeccable intonation, and gorgeous, rich tone.” She has performed at Carnegie Hall, with New World Symphony, at Sale Cortot, and at Ravinia. Her degrees are from the University of Belgrade (Serbia), the Albert Roussel Foundation (France), and UW-Madison. Her numerous awards include firsts from The American Prize, both in solo and chamber music, the Gold Medal at the International Vienna Competition, finalist for the Pro Musicis International Award, and winner of the Pittsburgh Chamber Society Competition. A champion of new music, her most recent solo album, Gates of Dream (2024), features works of contemporary Roumanian composer Doina Rotoru. Iva is the founder and director of LunART, teaches at Duquesnes University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and is owner of Artistic Wealth Coach, LLC. www.ivaugrcic.com

Johanna Wienholts is a harpist and creative artist celebrated for her authentic, expressive sound and joyful stage presence. Formerly a freelancer in New York and Toronto, performing with ensembles across the United States and Canada, she is on the faculty of UW’s Mead Witter School of Music. Johanna is principal harpist of the Madison Symphony and Madison Opera, and performs regularly with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. A sought-after chamber collaborator, she has played with the Green Lake Chamber Music Festival, Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, and Willy Street Chamber Players. Johanna holds degrees in classical harp performance from University of Toronto and Manhattan School of Music. Principal teachers include Judy Loman, Mariko Anraku and Joan Holland. Recognized for her work in expanding the classical harp repertoire and exploring diverse musical traditions, Johanna recently released an album of Iranian folk songs with violinisit Ava Shadmani. www.Johannawienholtsharp.com