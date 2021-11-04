press release: LunART is back in person and excited to welcome you to a celebration of LIVE MUSIC! Don't miss the opportunity to hear LunART Chamber Music Collective perform exciting contemporary chamber works vis-à-vis Louise Farrencs rarely-heard Nonet, a classic from the romantic period. This is what LunART is all about - presenting music from past to present, from revered to forgotten, from rap to rhapsody!

Due to the pandemic, seating will be limited and advance tickets are recommended. Please review the Art and Literature Laboratory's COVID-19 policy before purchasing your ticket and again before attending the event, as it may be modified based on current public health recommendations.

Tickets are $20 online/at the door ($12 for students and Members of ALL). Doors open at 7 PM, and show starts at 7:30 PM. The virtual performance will be live streamed on Thursday, November 4, at 7:30 PM and will continue to be available on-demand for 72 hours after the performance.

For the health and safety of our community, we kindly ask you to wear your mask during the performance. Help us keep live arts events safe, in-person and thriving in Madison! We look forward to seeing you!